2913 W Concord St Orange

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4/1 with Carport - Completely Remodeled - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1100 Sq Ft, 4 Bedroom with 1 Bath and 1-Car carport and a large fenced yard.

Recently Remodeled, New Kitchen, Fresh Paint, Tile Flooring throughout the home and Central Heat and A/C.

Inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups and storage.



Quiet neighborhood, Great Location near 408, John Young Pky... close to bus line, shopping, downtown and interstates.



