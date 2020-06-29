2913 W Concord St Orange

Amenities
4/1 with Carport - Completely Remodeled - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying
1100 Sq Ft, 4 Bedroom with 1 Bath and 1-Car carport and a large fenced yard.
Recently Remodeled, New Kitchen, Fresh Paint, Tile Flooring throughout the home and Central Heat and A/C.
Inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups and storage.
Quiet neighborhood, Great Location near 408, John Young Pky... close to bus line, shopping, downtown and interstates.
(RLNE5483303)