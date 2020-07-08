All apartments in Orlando
2898 Plaza Terrace Dr

2898 Plaza Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2898 Plaza Terrace Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
2898 Plaza Terrace Drive - Property Id: 273388

Located in sought after Audubon Park, this private and quiet 1 bed 1 bath condo has A LOT to offer! Just minutes from downtown, this modern home features beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, all new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom with oversized shower featuring dual shower heads, stackable washer and dryer, plenty of storage and much more! Single story building with no upstairs neighbors. Terrific location convenient to downtown, most major highways, Baldwin Park, Winter Park, Leu Gardens and Orlando International Airport! Water and sewer is included. The complex offers two pools, clubhouse, private gym and barbeque area. Won't last long!!

For a virtual tour, visit my YOUTUBE video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e-BuGH7E-A
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273388
Property Id 273388

(RLNE5773460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr have any available units?
2898 Plaza Terrace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr have?
Some of 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2898 Plaza Terrace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr offer parking?
No, 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr has a pool.
Does 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr have accessible units?
No, 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2898 Plaza Terrace Dr has units with dishwashers.

