2898 Plaza Terrace Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

2898 Plaza Terrace Drive - Property Id: 273388



Located in sought after Audubon Park, this private and quiet 1 bed 1 bath condo has A LOT to offer! Just minutes from downtown, this modern home features beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, all new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom with oversized shower featuring dual shower heads, stackable washer and dryer, plenty of storage and much more! Single story building with no upstairs neighbors. Terrific location convenient to downtown, most major highways, Baldwin Park, Winter Park, Leu Gardens and Orlando International Airport! Water and sewer is included. The complex offers two pools, clubhouse, private gym and barbeque area. Won't last long!!



For a virtual tour, visit my YOUTUBE video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e-BuGH7E-A

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273388

Property Id 273388



(RLNE5773460)