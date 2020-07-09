2883 South Conway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Move in special this month (Waived Reservation Fee)* The Magnolia is one of our two large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment home. The thoughtfully designed living/ dining room are excellent for entertaining, provides access to the fully screened in private balcony and on site storage. Both bedrooms have plenty of natural light and over-sized walk-in closets. Additional highlights of the apartment home include a full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, ice maker, and garbage disposal. Our community is centrally located with quick commutes to Orlando International Airport, theme parks and downtown!



**Pricing and Availability Subject to Change Daily** Please visit our website www.sawgrassapartments-prg.com for more information. (Video attached is of actual apartment available to see and rent) Photos provided are a mix of available apartments and our model apartment home.

**Apartment Homes are only able to be rented through PRG Real Estate-the owner and managing partner of Sawgrass Apartments**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.