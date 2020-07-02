Rent Calculator
2864 Polana St. #106
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
2864 Polana St. #106
2864 Polana Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
2864 Polana Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2864 Polana St. #106 have any available units?
2864 Polana St. #106 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 2864 Polana St. #106 currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Polana St. #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Polana St. #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2864 Polana St. #106 is pet friendly.
Does 2864 Polana St. #106 offer parking?
No, 2864 Polana St. #106 does not offer parking.
Does 2864 Polana St. #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2864 Polana St. #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Polana St. #106 have a pool?
No, 2864 Polana St. #106 does not have a pool.
Does 2864 Polana St. #106 have accessible units?
No, 2864 Polana St. #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Polana St. #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2864 Polana St. #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2864 Polana St. #106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2864 Polana St. #106 does not have units with air conditioning.
