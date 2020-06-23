2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

**THE PROPERTY IS FURNISHED** This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 CAR GARAGE townhouse style condo is located off Metrowest Blvd. in the gated community of Vistas at Stonebridge Commons. Great room floor-plan with large eat in kitchen, screened porch and fresh paint. Big master suite with vaulted ceiling, his/her sinks and walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer available. Ready to move in! Stonebridge Commons features a clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and many trails for walking throughout the community. Near to shopping, restaurants, schools, and major roads. MUST SEE!