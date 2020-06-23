All apartments in Orlando
Location

2838 Villafuerte Point, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
**THE PROPERTY IS FURNISHED** This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 CAR GARAGE townhouse style condo is located off Metrowest Blvd. in the gated community of Vistas at Stonebridge Commons. Great room floor-plan with large eat in kitchen, screened porch and fresh paint. Big master suite with vaulted ceiling, his/her sinks and walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer available. Ready to move in! Stonebridge Commons features a clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and many trails for walking throughout the community. Near to shopping, restaurants, schools, and major roads. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT have any available units?
2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT have?
Some of 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT does offer parking.
Does 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT have a pool?
Yes, 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT has a pool.
Does 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT have accessible units?
No, 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 VILLAFUERTE POINT has units with dishwashers.
