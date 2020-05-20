All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2812 Walnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2812 Walnut St
Last updated June 4 2019 at 2:06 AM

2812 Walnut St

2812 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2812 Walnut Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Orlando, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Walnut St have any available units?
2812 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Walnut St have?
Some of 2812 Walnut St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 2812 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 2812 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 2812 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach