Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

2808 E. Kilgore St

2808 Kilgore St · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2808 Kilgore St, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2808 E. Kilgore St · Avail. Jun 20

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
new construction
2808 E. Kilgore St Available 06/20/20 Downtown Newly Constructed Town Home Orlando, FL 3 Bed/2.5 Bath - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town home located in the heart of the Milk District - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. You will feel right at home. This home is in walking distance of downtown and Thornton Park. It was constructed with all high-end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding. The French doors open to a beautiful fenced-in backyard. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. The master also has a large walk-in closet. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing. AVAILABLE END OF JUNE!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE1906635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 E. Kilgore St have any available units?
2808 E. Kilgore St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 E. Kilgore St have?
Some of 2808 E. Kilgore St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 E. Kilgore St currently offering any rent specials?
2808 E. Kilgore St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 E. Kilgore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 E. Kilgore St is pet friendly.
Does 2808 E. Kilgore St offer parking?
Yes, 2808 E. Kilgore St does offer parking.
Does 2808 E. Kilgore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 E. Kilgore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 E. Kilgore St have a pool?
No, 2808 E. Kilgore St does not have a pool.
Does 2808 E. Kilgore St have accessible units?
No, 2808 E. Kilgore St does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 E. Kilgore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 E. Kilgore St does not have units with dishwashers.
