Amenities
2808 E. Kilgore St Available 06/20/20 Downtown Newly Constructed Town Home Orlando, FL 3 Bed/2.5 Bath - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town home located in the heart of the Milk District - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. You will feel right at home. This home is in walking distance of downtown and Thornton Park. It was constructed with all high-end finishes including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding. The French doors open to a beautiful fenced-in backyard. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. The master also has a large walk-in closet. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing. AVAILABLE END OF JUNE!
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**
(RLNE1906635)