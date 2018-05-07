2804 E Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Townhouse Located Downtown! - PENDING - This townhouse will surely impress. The first floor features gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceiling, and crown molding throughout the entry, living area, and kitchen. Recessed lights complement the upgraded fixtures and natural lighting. The kitchen is nicely appointed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and a breakfast bar facing the living room and patio/backyard. French doors open to the brick paver's patio and lush backyard -a perfect entertaining space. W&D Included.



