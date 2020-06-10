2769 Santana Avenue

Amenities
3/2 Home In Richmond Estates - Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home in Richmond Estates community. There are 1,480 total square feet and 1,073 square feet under air conditioning. This home offers separate living/dining areas, tile throughout, single-car garage, and washer and dryer hook-ups.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
(RLNE5332412)