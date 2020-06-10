2769 Santana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home In Richmond Estates - Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home in Richmond Estates community. There are 1,480 total square feet and 1,073 square feet under air conditioning. This home offers separate living/dining areas, tile throughout, single-car garage, and washer and dryer hook-ups.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5332412)