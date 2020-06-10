All apartments in Orlando
2769 Santana Avenue
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

2769 Santana Avenue

2769 Santana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2769 Santana Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Lake Richmond

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home In Richmond Estates - Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home in Richmond Estates community. There are 1,480 total square feet and 1,073 square feet under air conditioning. This home offers separate living/dining areas, tile throughout, single-car garage, and washer and dryer hook-ups.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5332412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Santana Avenue have any available units?
2769 Santana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 Santana Avenue have?
Some of 2769 Santana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 Santana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Santana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Santana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2769 Santana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2769 Santana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2769 Santana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2769 Santana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 Santana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Santana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2769 Santana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2769 Santana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2769 Santana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Santana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 Santana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

