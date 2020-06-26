Rent Calculator
All apartments in Orlando
Home
Orlando, FL
2739 Willowgate Ave
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2739 Willowgate Ave
2739 Willowgate Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2739 Willowgate Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica
Amenities
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Villa in Shady Branch @ Ventura! - Come home to a lovely 2/2, Villa, Gated Community, All Appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Wet-Bar, Patio, Community Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Fitness Center.
Call TODAY!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4974735)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2739 Willowgate Ave have any available units?
2739 Willowgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2739 Willowgate Ave have?
Some of 2739 Willowgate Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2739 Willowgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2739 Willowgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 Willowgate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2739 Willowgate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2739 Willowgate Ave offer parking?
No, 2739 Willowgate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2739 Willowgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 Willowgate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 Willowgate Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2739 Willowgate Ave has a pool.
Does 2739 Willowgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 2739 Willowgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 Willowgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 Willowgate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
