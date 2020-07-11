All apartments in Orlando
2728 Dade Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2728 Dade Avenue

2728 Dade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Dade Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
North Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
00 Available 10/01/19 Pool
Fitness Center
Cyber cafe
In unit washer dryer
Secured elevator
Parking

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=11929232

(RLNE5023476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Dade Avenue have any available units?
2728 Dade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Dade Avenue have?
Some of 2728 Dade Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Dade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Dade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Dade Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Dade Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Dade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Dade Avenue offers parking.
Does 2728 Dade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 Dade Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Dade Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2728 Dade Avenue has a pool.
Does 2728 Dade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2728 Dade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Dade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Dade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
