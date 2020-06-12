Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2710 OAK PARK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2710 OAK PARK WAY
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 OAK PARK WAY
2710 Oak Park Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Frederica
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2710 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home! This 2/2 condo located in Lakeview is ready for immediate move-in. Community pool, tennis court, open fishing dock and pond view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 OAK PARK WAY have any available units?
2710 OAK PARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2710 OAK PARK WAY have?
Some of 2710 OAK PARK WAY's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2710 OAK PARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2710 OAK PARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 OAK PARK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2710 OAK PARK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2710 OAK PARK WAY offer parking?
No, 2710 OAK PARK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2710 OAK PARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 OAK PARK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 OAK PARK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2710 OAK PARK WAY has a pool.
Does 2710 OAK PARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 2710 OAK PARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 OAK PARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 OAK PARK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach