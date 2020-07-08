All apartments in Orlando
2700 HOMER CIRCLE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

2700 HOMER CIRCLE

2700 Homer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Homer Circle, Orlando, FL 32803
Coytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location. Close to Colonial and the 408 for easy access to all that Orlando has to offer. Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath cottage in Colonial Acres. Granite Counter tops, Bamboo Flooring. Recently Updated throughout including bathroom and kitchen. Newer High Efficiency AC unit to keep costs down. Stainless Steel Appliances. Humongous Fenced Yard. Shopping and Stores in close proximity. Great looking rental house in East Orlando. Approximately 1/4 acre lot. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 HOMER CIRCLE have any available units?
2700 HOMER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 HOMER CIRCLE have?
Some of 2700 HOMER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 HOMER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2700 HOMER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 HOMER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2700 HOMER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2700 HOMER CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2700 HOMER CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2700 HOMER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 HOMER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 HOMER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2700 HOMER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2700 HOMER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2700 HOMER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 HOMER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 HOMER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

