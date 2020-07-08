2700 HOMER CIRCLE

Amenities
Location, Location, Location. Close to Colonial and the 408 for easy access to all that Orlando has to offer. Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath cottage in Colonial Acres. Granite Counter tops, Bamboo Flooring. Recently Updated throughout including bathroom and kitchen. Newer High Efficiency AC unit to keep costs down. Stainless Steel Appliances. Humongous Fenced Yard. Shopping and Stores in close proximity. Great looking rental house in East Orlando. Approximately 1/4 acre lot. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.