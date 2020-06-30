All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE

2610 Rio Grande Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2610 Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Welcome home to your fully renovated College Park home designed by Moolman Designs! The roof was replaced in 2015, A/C replaced in 2017, all new windows and recently painted inside and out! This home also has a ton of upgrades such as Solar panels for low energy bills, ADT smart home security with ring doorbell, digital thermostat and everything is controlled with an App. There is a 9 camera system with video playback as well and build in surround sound speakers in the ceiling. This home has an inviting open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the common areas. The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinets, and high-end quartz countertops! The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful wood trim. Both bathrooms have been designed with much detail. The master bath consists of a double vanity, elegant shower, and artistically styled stained concrete tile flooring. There is a custom walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The fully fenced in large backyard with a patio and fire pit makes it perfect for entertaining. Washer/dryer included. Within 2 blocks of the new "The Packing District" by Dr. Phillips Inc. and the city of Orlando!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE have any available units?
2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE have?
Some of 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach