2610 N RIO GRANDE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Welcome home to your fully renovated College Park home designed by Moolman Designs! The roof was replaced in 2015, A/C replaced in 2017, all new windows and recently painted inside and out! This home also has a ton of upgrades such as Solar panels for low energy bills, ADT smart home security with ring doorbell, digital thermostat and everything is controlled with an App. There is a 9 camera system with video playback as well and build in surround sound speakers in the ceiling. This home has an inviting open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the common areas. The kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinets, and high-end quartz countertops! The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful wood trim. Both bathrooms have been designed with much detail. The master bath consists of a double vanity, elegant shower, and artistically styled stained concrete tile flooring. There is a custom walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The fully fenced in large backyard with a patio and fire pit makes it perfect for entertaining. Washer/dryer included. Within 2 blocks of the new "The Packing District" by Dr. Phillips Inc. and the city of Orlando!