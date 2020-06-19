2598 Robert Trent Jones Dr #1034 - 1

Amenities

Beautiful and cozy 1/1 unit located in gated Community Madison at Metrowest. This nice condo offers plenty of natural light, close to lake and walkway. Washer and dryer in unit. The condominium offers beautiful amenities such as resort style pool, fitness center, tennis court, playground. It is conveniently located in the Metrowest area close to major highways, malls, theme parks, Valencia community college, restaurants, great schools and much more. Move-in Ready! Call today for more information! Leonardo 407-516-9803 or Nataly 407-256-1185.