Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104

2556 Woodgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2556 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly renovated Condo Very spacious 2 bed 2 bath wont last - Location , Location, Location Imagine coming home to this beautiful and spacious fully renovated condo with grey color walls , all new appliances , with 2 bedroom with 2 closets on each bedroom 2 full baths located in the first floor in a gated community with a beautiful lake view! Tile throughout condo updated Modern kitchen and new stainless steal appliances new fresh light grey painted walls all through out .New Stack-able washer and dryer included. Two bed two bath. Community pool and tennis court. located close to everything shopping restaurants and more Ventura community golf entrance off Cury ford. First floor condo, gated community with a beautiful lake view!

(RLNE4187146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 have any available units?
2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 have?
Some of 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 is pet friendly.
Does 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 offer parking?
No, 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 does not offer parking.
Does 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 have a pool?
Yes, 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 has a pool.
Does 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 have accessible units?
No, 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
