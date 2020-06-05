2556 Woodgate Blvd, #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Newly renovated Condo Very spacious 2 bed 2 bath wont last - Location , Location, Location Imagine coming home to this beautiful and spacious fully renovated condo with grey color walls , all new appliances , with 2 bedroom with 2 closets on each bedroom 2 full baths located in the first floor in a gated community with a beautiful lake view! Tile throughout condo updated Modern kitchen and new stainless steal appliances new fresh light grey painted walls all through out .New Stack-able washer and dryer included. Two bed two bath. Community pool and tennis court. located close to everything shopping restaurants and more Ventura community golf entrance off Cury ford. First floor condo, gated community with a beautiful lake view!



(RLNE4187146)