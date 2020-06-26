All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2552 Woodgate Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2552 Woodgate Boulevard
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

2552 Woodgate Boulevard

2552 Woodgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2552 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule? Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1144460) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1144460) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK?(Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $999.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1099.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1099.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $999/mo
2552 Woodgate Blvd #101
Orlando, Florida 32822
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Dockside Condo
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 930
Year Built: 1987

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Priced Cheap
*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready
*1st Floor Unit
*Lake View
*Backyard Patio
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Eat In Kitchen
*Tile Flooring
*Water INCLUDED
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Tennis Court
*JUST MINUTES To: UCF & Valencia
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, & 417
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK?(Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: 436 to East on Curry Ford Rd, Right on Woodgate Blvd, Right into Dockside, left to building 6.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule? Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1144460) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1144460) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Woodgate Boulevard have any available units?
2552 Woodgate Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 Woodgate Boulevard have?
Some of 2552 Woodgate Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Woodgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Woodgate Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Woodgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Woodgate Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Woodgate Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2552 Woodgate Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2552 Woodgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Woodgate Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Woodgate Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2552 Woodgate Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2552 Woodgate Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2552 Woodgate Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2552 Woodgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Woodgate Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach