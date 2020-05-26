All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY
Last updated September 8 2019 at 11:29 AM

2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

2550 Grand Central Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Freshly painted, this spacious 3 Story condo offers title and wood laminate throughout the property, kitchen with all appliances, overlooks the spacious living and dining room combo, and opens up to the second floor screened in balcony, spacious Master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets, utility room with washer and dryer, and 2 car garage. The Estates at Park Central is Gated Community within a 24 hour guarded entrance, and offers, tennis courts, basketball, gym, clubhouse, and several community pools. The property is centrally located, within minutes to the Mall at Millennia, Florida Mall, I4, Sand Lake Restaurant Row, Downtown, and attractions. The Estates at Park Central requires: - ALL applicants 18+ to submit an HOA application. - Per HOA, additional HOA Application fee is $50 per individual applicant or $50 per couple (must show marriage certificate for verification). - Per HOA Representative, any conviction for a felony or misdemeanor against persons or property will result in HOA application approval request being denied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have any available units?
2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have?
Some of 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
