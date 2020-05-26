2550 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

Amenities

Freshly painted, this spacious 3 Story condo offers title and wood laminate throughout the property, kitchen with all appliances, overlooks the spacious living and dining room combo, and opens up to the second floor screened in balcony, spacious Master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets, utility room with washer and dryer, and 2 car garage. The Estates at Park Central is Gated Community within a 24 hour guarded entrance, and offers, tennis courts, basketball, gym, clubhouse, and several community pools. The property is centrally located, within minutes to the Mall at Millennia, Florida Mall, I4, Sand Lake Restaurant Row, Downtown, and attractions. The Estates at Park Central requires: - ALL applicants 18+ to submit an HOA application. - Per HOA, additional HOA Application fee is $50 per individual applicant or $50 per couple (must show marriage certificate for verification). - Per HOA Representative, any conviction for a felony or misdemeanor against persons or property will result in HOA application approval request being denied.