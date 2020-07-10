2544 Robert Trent Jones Drive #813 - 813

Amenities

Spacious first floor unit, 2 bed/1 bath, screened porch, brand new laminate floor, washer and dryer in unit. Conveniently located in Madison at Metrowest. Move-in Ready! Call today for more information! Leonardo (407) 516-9803.