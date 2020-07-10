2544 Robert Trent Jones Drive #813 - 813

2544 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL 32835 Metro West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Spacious first floor unit, 2 bed/1 bath, screened porch, brand new laminate floor, washer and dryer in unit. Conveniently located in Madison at Metrowest. Move-in Ready! Call today for more information! Leonardo (407) 516-9803.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
