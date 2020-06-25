Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2518 E WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2518 E WASHINGTON STREET
2518 E Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2518 E Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful second floor , freshly painted, upgraded condo, in the milk district of downtown. Split bedrooms, Quiet secluded in the back of the community. Convenient to all major roadways and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
2518 E WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2518 E WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach