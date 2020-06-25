All apartments in Orlando
2518 E WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

2518 E WASHINGTON STREET

2518 E Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2518 E Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful second floor , freshly painted, upgraded condo, in the milk district of downtown. Split bedrooms, Quiet secluded in the back of the community. Convenient to all major roadways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
2518 E WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have?
Some of 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2518 E WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 E WASHINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
