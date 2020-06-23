All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2517 E. Marks Street

2517 E Marks Street · No Longer Available
Location

2517 E Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Coytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- PENDING: Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern floor plan and separate dining
room, family room, and open kitchen. Other features include, central heat/ac,
Oak hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with granite
counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, French doors to rear deck, fenced
in back yard, screened lanai, full size washer/dryer, carport. Alarm system
monitoring not included. Property has an irrigation system. Owner may take
pet, pet fee required. Lawn care included.

(RLNE3791044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 E. Marks Street have any available units?
2517 E. Marks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 E. Marks Street have?
Some of 2517 E. Marks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 E. Marks Street currently offering any rent specials?
2517 E. Marks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 E. Marks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 E. Marks Street is pet friendly.
Does 2517 E. Marks Street offer parking?
Yes, 2517 E. Marks Street does offer parking.
Does 2517 E. Marks Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2517 E. Marks Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 E. Marks Street have a pool?
No, 2517 E. Marks Street does not have a pool.
Does 2517 E. Marks Street have accessible units?
No, 2517 E. Marks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 E. Marks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 E. Marks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
