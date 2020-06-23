2517 E. Marks Street

Amenities
- PENDING: Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern floor plan and separate dining
room, family room, and open kitchen. Other features include, central heat/ac,
Oak hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with granite
counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, French doors to rear deck, fenced
in back yard, screened lanai, full size washer/dryer, carport. Alarm system
monitoring not included. Property has an irrigation system. Owner may take
pet, pet fee required. Lawn care included.
(RLNE3791044)