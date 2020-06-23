2517 E. Marks Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- PENDING: Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern floor plan and separate dining

room, family room, and open kitchen. Other features include, central heat/ac,

Oak hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen with granite

counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, French doors to rear deck, fenced

in back yard, screened lanai, full size washer/dryer, carport. Alarm system

monitoring not included. Property has an irrigation system. Owner may take

pet, pet fee required. Lawn care included.



