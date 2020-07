Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2484 San Tecla St. #204 Available 09/01/19 FURNISHED APARTMENT IN THE METROWEST AREA! - Beautiful 3/2 condo on Stonebridge Commons. The association has pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts and dog walking areas. Building is equipped with elevator.

It is furnished with the exception of living room that has no sofa, TV or TV rack.

