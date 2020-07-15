2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4

Amenities

3/2, 3-story townhome, in guard-gated community near Millenia! - Maintenance-free living in a convenient location! This 3-story townhome offers an open living area, with large, split bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. New paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, newer appliances, knock down ceilings, loads of storage space, a screened balcony off the master bedroom & living room, full size washer & dryer, 2 car garage and a paver driveway & entry way! All located in a guard-gated community with amazing amenities and steps to the resort-style pool on the lake! Located less than 1 mile from Millennia Mall, with unlimited shopping and dining options, and just minutes to I-4, downtown, and the attractions! HOA application and approval is required. Contact samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!



