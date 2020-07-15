All apartments in Orlando
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4

2460 Grand Central Parkway · (407) 557-6653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2460 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3/2, 3-story townhome, in guard-gated community near Millenia! - Maintenance-free living in a convenient location! This 3-story townhome offers an open living area, with large, split bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. New paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, newer appliances, knock down ceilings, loads of storage space, a screened balcony off the master bedroom & living room, full size washer & dryer, 2 car garage and a paver driveway & entry way! All located in a guard-gated community with amazing amenities and steps to the resort-style pool on the lake! Located less than 1 mile from Millennia Mall, with unlimited shopping and dining options, and just minutes to I-4, downtown, and the attractions! HOA application and approval is required. Contact samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!

(RLNE3446664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 have any available units?
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 have?
Some of 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
