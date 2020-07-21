All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 243 Emory Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
243 Emory Place
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

243 Emory Place

243 Emory Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

243 Emory Place, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
College Park! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - PENDING - Spacious 2 Bedroom, two bath duplex in the desirable College Park neighborhood. Located across from Princeton Elementary, Princeton Park and College Park Community Center. Features large updated kitchen, indoor utility room, loads of storage and 2 good sized bedrooms. Covered Carport. Lawn Care included. Walking distance to all the great restaurants, shops and street parties along Edgewater Drive. Minutes to Downtown, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center. Zoned for Princeton Elementary, College Park Middle School, Edgewater High. Call for your private showing today!

(RLNE3625861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Emory Place have any available units?
243 Emory Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 Emory Place have?
Some of 243 Emory Place's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Emory Place currently offering any rent specials?
243 Emory Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Emory Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Emory Place is pet friendly.
Does 243 Emory Place offer parking?
Yes, 243 Emory Place offers parking.
Does 243 Emory Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Emory Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Emory Place have a pool?
No, 243 Emory Place does not have a pool.
Does 243 Emory Place have accessible units?
No, 243 Emory Place does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Emory Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Emory Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach