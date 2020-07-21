243 Emory Place

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

College Park! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - PENDING - Spacious 2 Bedroom, two bath duplex in the desirable College Park neighborhood. Located across from Princeton Elementary, Princeton Park and College Park Community Center. Features large updated kitchen, indoor utility room, loads of storage and 2 good sized bedrooms. Covered Carport. Lawn Care included. Walking distance to all the great restaurants, shops and street parties along Edgewater Drive. Minutes to Downtown, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center. Zoned for Princeton Elementary, College Park Middle School, Edgewater High. Call for your private showing today!



(RLNE3625861)