Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2406 Amherst Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2406 Amherst Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2406 Amherst Avenue
2406 Amherst Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2406 Amherst Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2406 Amherst Ave - Property Id: 87802
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87802
Property Id 87802
(RLNE4531086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
2406 Amherst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2406 Amherst Avenue have?
Some of 2406 Amherst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2406 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Amherst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Amherst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Amherst Avenue offer parking?
No, 2406 Amherst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Amherst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Amherst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Amherst Avenue have a pool?
No, 2406 Amherst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Amherst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2406 Amherst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Amherst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Amherst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach