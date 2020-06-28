All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:14 AM

238 Thornton Ln

238 Thornton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

238 Thornton Lane, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Ideal downtown location. Fully upgraded high end appliances. Fenced back yard on lake. Views are fantastic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Thornton Ln have any available units?
238 Thornton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Thornton Ln have?
Some of 238 Thornton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Thornton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
238 Thornton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Thornton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Thornton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 238 Thornton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 238 Thornton Ln offers parking.
Does 238 Thornton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Thornton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Thornton Ln have a pool?
No, 238 Thornton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 238 Thornton Ln have accessible units?
No, 238 Thornton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Thornton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Thornton Ln has units with dishwashers.
