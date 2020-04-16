2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and well-maintained 3/2 condo in great location. 24 hour guarded gate and another gate, resort style amenities which include boardwalks, scenic views, fitness center, squash court, full indoor basketball court, tennis court and pools. Combined living/dining room and open style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room inside and 2 car garage attached. Screened enclosed porch balcony. Excellent location, minutes from Orlando downtown, Mall at Millennia, restaurants & shopping areas and the attractions. HOA approval required.