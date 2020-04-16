All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY

2370 Grand Central Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and well-maintained 3/2 condo in great location. 24 hour guarded gate and another gate, resort style amenities which include boardwalks, scenic views, fitness center, squash court, full indoor basketball court, tennis court and pools. Combined living/dining room and open style kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room inside and 2 car garage attached. Screened enclosed porch balcony. Excellent location, minutes from Orlando downtown, Mall at Millennia, restaurants & shopping areas and the attractions. HOA approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have any available units?
2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have?
Some of 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY does offer parking.
Does 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2370 GRAND CENTRAL PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
