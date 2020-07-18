2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

** JUST REDUCED** Excellent 3 story corner unit townhome freshly painted with 2 cars garage, spacious living and dining area with an open kitchen layout, a balcony, 2 Bedrooms with great natural light and 2.5 Bathrooms, in the gated community The Estates at Park Central, a beautiful waterfront townhome community. This townhome offers spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and a bay window facing the lake. The community includes a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and fitness center. It is minutes from the I-4, Orlando International Airport and the theme parks. This convenient location also grants our residents easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues.



The owner is looking for a tenant to care for the townhome as pride in ownership shows throughout. Property available for move in this month.



12 month lease required and one month security deposit for applicants with good scores. Community requires separate application for tenant screening. If all applicants have lived in the U.S. their entire life and have no criminal background, normally background check results are available in 3-5 business days. Each applicant must provide copies of 2 forms of US identification such as: tax id #, social security number, driver's license or state identification in order to proceed with their application. Copies of these documents must be attached with their application packet. If the application process comes back and there is no criminal background, an email will be sent to the owner or property manager listed on the application only with the results.