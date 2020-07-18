All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10

2334 Grand Central Parkway · (407) 574-4455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2334 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
** JUST REDUCED** Excellent 3 story corner unit townhome freshly painted with 2 cars garage, spacious living and dining area with an open kitchen layout, a balcony, 2 Bedrooms with great natural light and 2.5 Bathrooms, in the gated community The Estates at Park Central, a beautiful waterfront townhome community. This townhome offers spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and a bay window facing the lake. The community includes a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and fitness center. It is minutes from the I-4, Orlando International Airport and the theme parks. This convenient location also grants our residents easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues.

The owner is looking for a tenant to care for the townhome as pride in ownership shows throughout. Property available for move in this month.

12 month lease required and one month security deposit for applicants with good scores. Community requires separate application for tenant screening. If all applicants have lived in the U.S. their entire life and have no criminal background, normally background check results are available in 3-5 business days. Each applicant must provide copies of 2 forms of US identification such as: tax id #, social security number, driver's license or state identification in order to proceed with their application. Copies of these documents must be attached with their application packet. If the application process comes back and there is no criminal background, an email will be sent to the owner or property manager listed on the application only with the results.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 have any available units?
2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 have?
Some of 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 pet-friendly?
No, 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 have a pool?
Yes, 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 has a pool.
Does 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity