2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice and clean unit, Remodeled, not carpet, laminated and tile floor, Washer and Dryer included on rent. Stanley steel appliances. Excellent location, in an excellent community. MUST SEE!!!