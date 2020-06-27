All apartments in Orlando
2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 1:08 PM

2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE

2327 Mid Town Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice and clean unit, Remodeled, not carpet, laminated and tile floor, Washer and Dryer included on rent. Stanley steel appliances. Excellent location, in an excellent community. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE have any available units?
2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE have?
Some of 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.

