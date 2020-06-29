All apartments in Orlando
2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE

2312 South Bumby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2312 South Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 2312 S. Bumby Avenue #A Orlando, FL 32806. - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 2312 S. Bumby Avenue #A Orlando, FL 32806. This Duplex has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Electric and Water included in rent.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890 or Cristina Burgos 407-361-7193.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Bumby Avenue South of Kaley Avenue

(RLNE3752332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE have any available units?
2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE have?
Some of 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE offer parking?
No, 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE have a pool?
No, 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
