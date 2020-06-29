2312 S. Bumby Ave #A ORANGE

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 2312 S. Bumby Avenue #A Orlando, FL 32806. - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 2312 S. Bumby Avenue #A Orlando, FL 32806. This Duplex has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Electric and Water included in rent.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890 or Cristina Burgos 407-361-7193.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Bumby Avenue South of Kaley Avenue



(RLNE3752332)