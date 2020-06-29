Rent Calculator
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM
1 of 2
2226 Metropolitan way 1115
2226 Metropolitan Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2226 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
individual room - Property Id: 179556
one room /furnitured
not utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179556
Property Id 179556
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5372539)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 have any available units?
2226 Metropolitan way 1115 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Metropolitan way 1115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 offer parking?
No, 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 have a pool?
No, 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 have accessible units?
No, 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Metropolitan way 1115 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
