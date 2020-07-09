2225 Metropolitan Way, Unit 1233,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Lake Catherine, Lake Buchanan, and Lake Tyler all lie within Park Central, a suburb of Orlando, Florida. Lake views are highly sought after for renters in this neighborhood, and luckily, there are a vast amount of rental opportunities. Though apartment prices are slightly higher than the national average, the scenic views and close proximity to Orlando's attractions are well worth the price.

Unit is on the third floor; Volume ceilings throughout the condo. Large spacious feeling, all rooms good size. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen, kitchen opens to views of great room. Kitchen features bar counter, perfect for dining or entertaining. Sliding glass doors open to screened balcony. Inside laundry room. Park Central has a state of the art fully equipped Gym, tennis courts, beach volleyball courts and pools for your leisure.

Park Central is 10 miles from Orlando's International Airport and only five miles from downtown Orlando. This neighborhood has all of the conveniences of big city life with a relaxed, urban feel.