2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Cozy 2/1 Condo in the Heart of Conway - Cozy 2/1 condo in the heart of Conway will be available 5/20/20. This upstairs unit is spacious and offers nice living space with a one car garage. Condo has an eat in kitchen and a spacious bathroom. Located in a popular school district, minutes from the 408, the Airport and downtown. Rent includes basic cable, water, and grounds maintenance. Washer and dryer provided as convenience items only. HOA approval process required. Two small pets will be considered.



(RLNE5640619)