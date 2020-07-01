All apartments in Orlando
2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7

2210 Coach House Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Coach House Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32812
Mariner's VIllage

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cozy 2/1 Condo in the Heart of Conway - Cozy 2/1 condo in the heart of Conway will be available 5/20/20. This upstairs unit is spacious and offers nice living space with a one car garage. Condo has an eat in kitchen and a spacious bathroom. Located in a popular school district, minutes from the 408, the Airport and downtown. Rent includes basic cable, water, and grounds maintenance. Washer and dryer provided as convenience items only. HOA approval process required. Two small pets will be considered.

(RLNE5640619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 have any available units?
2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 have?
Some of 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 has a pool.
Does 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Coach House Blvd Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

