216 E. Harvard St.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bd4e82065 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse situated on a cul-de-sac on Harvard Street in College Park, located near the corner of Princeton and Orange just down the street from Lake Ivanhoe Park and is convenient to plenty of local shopping/ dining establishments and schools with quick access to I-4 (less than a minute), Florida Hospital, Edgewater Drive and just minutes to Downtown and Winter Park . Downstairs in this home you will find an open concept living/dining/kitchen area with updated wood look tile flooring, renovated kitchen to include stainless steel appliances and granite counters, half bathroom perfect for when guests come over, and access to a screened in patio. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms to include an enormous master suite and features a walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks in the vanity. This property also features a 1-car garage and washer/dryer hookups and two WI-FI Ecobee thermostats. Sorry, no pets. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.