Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
216 E. Harvard St.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:53 PM

216 E. Harvard St.

216 E Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 E Harvard Street, Orlando, FL 32804
North Orange

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bd4e82065 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse situated on a cul-de-sac on Harvard Street in College Park, located near the corner of Princeton and Orange just down the street from Lake Ivanhoe Park and is convenient to plenty of local shopping/ dining establishments and schools with quick access to I-4 (less than a minute), Florida Hospital, Edgewater Drive and just minutes to Downtown and Winter Park . Downstairs in this home you will find an open concept living/dining/kitchen area with updated wood look tile flooring, renovated kitchen to include stainless steel appliances and granite counters, half bathroom perfect for when guests come over, and access to a screened in patio. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms to include an enormous master suite and features a walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks in the vanity. This property also features a 1-car garage and washer/dryer hookups and two WI-FI Ecobee thermostats. Sorry, no pets. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 E. Harvard St. have any available units?
216 E. Harvard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 E. Harvard St. have?
Some of 216 E. Harvard St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 E. Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
216 E. Harvard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 E. Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 216 E. Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 216 E. Harvard St. offer parking?
Yes, 216 E. Harvard St. offers parking.
Does 216 E. Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 E. Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 E. Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 216 E. Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 216 E. Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 216 E. Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 216 E. Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 E. Harvard St. does not have units with dishwashers.

