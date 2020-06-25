2131 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL 32835 Metro West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo-apartment first floor, located at Metrowest. It's a must-see property - good cost benefit, location, well-rated schools, close to parks, easy access to I4 and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have any available units?
2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have?
Some of 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.