All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE

2131 Lake Debra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2131 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo-apartment first floor, located at Metrowest. It's a must-see property - good cost benefit, location, well-rated schools, close to parks, easy access to I4 and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have any available units?
2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have?
Some of 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 LAKE DEBRA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach