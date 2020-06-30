Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 210 N TERRY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
210 N TERRY AVENUE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
210 N TERRY AVENUE
210 Terry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
210 Terry Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Callahan
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located in Orlando FL! This property is close to Downtown Orlando and close to the up and coming Creative Village.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 N TERRY AVENUE have any available units?
210 N TERRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 210 N TERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
210 N TERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N TERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 210 N TERRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 210 N TERRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 210 N TERRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 210 N TERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 N TERRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N TERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 210 N TERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 210 N TERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 210 N TERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 N TERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 N TERRY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 N TERRY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 N TERRY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach