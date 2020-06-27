All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B

2059 Dixie Belle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2059 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
First floor opportunity. Wood flooring, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliance package. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B have any available units?
2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B have?
Some of 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B currently offering any rent specials?
2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B is pet friendly.
Does 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B offer parking?
No, 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B does not offer parking.
Does 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B have a pool?
Yes, 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B has a pool.
Does 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B have accessible units?
No, 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2059 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2059B has units with dishwashers.

