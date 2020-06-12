All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 26 2019

2053 Dixie Belle Drive

2053 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8c621a05f ---- Condo is loaded with upgrades, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, gas stove top, wine fridge, hardwoods in living space and stainless appliances. Washer & Dryer included. The quiet community is gated with easy parking and quick access to both 408 and 428. The alarm system is connected if tenants want to continue to keep up the monitoring. A 2nd floor unit so now worries about footsteps up above. Community features include a clubhouse with sparkling pool, fitness center, tennis courts and playground. HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process and applicant is required to pay a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet is due at the time of move-in. ***We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Dixie Belle Drive have any available units?
2053 Dixie Belle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 Dixie Belle Drive have?
Some of 2053 Dixie Belle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 Dixie Belle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Dixie Belle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Dixie Belle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 Dixie Belle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2053 Dixie Belle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2053 Dixie Belle Drive offers parking.
Does 2053 Dixie Belle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 Dixie Belle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Dixie Belle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2053 Dixie Belle Drive has a pool.
Does 2053 Dixie Belle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2053 Dixie Belle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Dixie Belle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 Dixie Belle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

