2053 Dixie Belle Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8c621a05f ---- Condo is loaded with upgrades, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, gas stove top, wine fridge, hardwoods in living space and stainless appliances. Washer & Dryer included. The quiet community is gated with easy parking and quick access to both 408 and 428. The alarm system is connected if tenants want to continue to keep up the monitoring. A 2nd floor unit so now worries about footsteps up above. Community features include a clubhouse with sparkling pool, fitness center, tennis courts and playground. HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process and applicant is required to pay a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet is due at the time of move-in. ***We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!