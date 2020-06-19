All apartments in Orlando
2046 Prospect Avenue - 1
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:59 PM

2046 Prospect Avenue - 1

2046 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Prospect Ave, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
You won't want to miss a chance to view this beautifully updated Baldwin Park townhome. This home features wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in its large kitchen that's perfect for hosting. The main floor of the home has upgraded wood floors and all of the bedrooms feature comfortable, plush carpets. The location allows you to enjoy the restaurants, bars, and shops of New Broad Street, the resort style pool, or the serenity of Lake Baldwin all without having to get into your car. Call today to arrange your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2046 Prospect Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
