Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2021 Jackson Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 Jackson Street
2021 Jackson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2021 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Lorna Doone
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Duplex available 03/01/2020. 2 beds 1 bath! Located in the downtown area. Inquire now!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 Jackson Street have any available units?
2021 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 2021 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2021 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 2021 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 2021 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 2021 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Jackson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
