Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 Available 06/26/20 Be a Part of the Action in this Centrally Located Condo. Just a few blocks from Lake Eola! - This 1/1 is perfect for someone looking to immerse themselves in the downtown lifestyle. The world is your oyster from this property! You will be surrounded by new and exciting restaurants, clubs, bars, and concert venues. Or you can take it easy on Sunday morning and stroll down to the Lake Eola Farmer's Market. Whatever you decide, you'll have options.



This condo is currently being renovated (will be completed end of June) and updates include completely refreshed cabinets with brand new quartz countertops. Rustic Modern motif Designed by Centi Realty to include farmhouse sink, shiplap walls, matte black hardware, and new fixtures and fans. This unit includes a full-size washer and dryer, sparkling resort-style pool with grills, entertaining area, gym, HOA office open M-F 9-5 to accept packages, and gated secure parking. The unit has 1 assigned space with guest parking available. We are a pet-friendly company but The Grande doesn't allow renters to have dogs.



Reach out to us today to schedule a viewing of this property. Act soon before this unit is gone for good!



Rental requirements:

-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income

-$75 application fee payable to the HOA for a background check

-Applicant must complete an interview with the HOA before we can approve you

-Credit Background Check no application fee



If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do so. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!



(RLNE3377060)