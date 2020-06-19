All apartments in Orlando
202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2

202 South Street · (407) 730-3014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 · Avail. Jun 26

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 Available 06/26/20 Be a Part of the Action in this Centrally Located Condo. Just a few blocks from Lake Eola! - This 1/1 is perfect for someone looking to immerse themselves in the downtown lifestyle. The world is your oyster from this property! You will be surrounded by new and exciting restaurants, clubs, bars, and concert venues. Or you can take it easy on Sunday morning and stroll down to the Lake Eola Farmer's Market. Whatever you decide, you'll have options.

This condo is currently being renovated (will be completed end of June) and updates include completely refreshed cabinets with brand new quartz countertops. Rustic Modern motif Designed by Centi Realty to include farmhouse sink, shiplap walls, matte black hardware, and new fixtures and fans. This unit includes a full-size washer and dryer, sparkling resort-style pool with grills, entertaining area, gym, HOA office open M-F 9-5 to accept packages, and gated secure parking. The unit has 1 assigned space with guest parking available. We are a pet-friendly company but The Grande doesn't allow renters to have dogs.

Reach out to us today to schedule a viewing of this property. Act soon before this unit is gone for good!

Rental requirements:
-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income
-$75 application fee payable to the HOA for a background check
-Applicant must complete an interview with the HOA before we can approve you
-Credit Background Check no application fee

If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do so. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE3377060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 have any available units?
202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 have?
Some of 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 currently offering any rent specials?
202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 is pet friendly.
Does 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 offer parking?
Yes, 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 does offer parking.
Does 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 have a pool?
Yes, 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 has a pool.
Does 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 have accessible units?
No, 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E South St Unit 5045 Building 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
