202 E South St #6042

LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts !! - LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts & only minutes from Publix, Lake Eola, Restaurants / Bars, & major roadways. This condo has been completely updated. Features include hardwood floors throughout the living space, fully equipped kitchen with granite counters & 42" solid wood cabinets, spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, & a large (dual entry) bathroom with tub /shower combo. Other features include a balcony with a city view, 1 assigned parking space, & washer/dryer. The Grande is a private gated community. Amenities include a fitness center & community pool. Water, Sewer, & garbage also Included! Excellent Value for the Location. The community does not allow tenants to have dogs but cats are allowed. MUST SEE!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3293090)