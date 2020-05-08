All apartments in Orlando
202 E South St #6042
202 E South St #6042

202 E South St · (407) 701-0018
Location

202 E South St, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 E South St #6042 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts !! - LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts & only minutes from Publix, Lake Eola, Restaurants / Bars, & major roadways. This condo has been completely updated. Features include hardwood floors throughout the living space, fully equipped kitchen with granite counters & 42" solid wood cabinets, spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, & a large (dual entry) bathroom with tub /shower combo. Other features include a balcony with a city view, 1 assigned parking space, & washer/dryer. The Grande is a private gated community. Amenities include a fitness center & community pool. Water, Sewer, & garbage also Included! Excellent Value for the Location. The community does not allow tenants to have dogs but cats are allowed. MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3293090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E South St #6042 have any available units?
202 E South St #6042 has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E South St #6042 have?
Some of 202 E South St #6042's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E South St #6042 currently offering any rent specials?
202 E South St #6042 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E South St #6042 pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 E South St #6042 is pet friendly.
Does 202 E South St #6042 offer parking?
Yes, 202 E South St #6042 does offer parking.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 E South St #6042 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have a pool?
Yes, 202 E South St #6042 has a pool.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have accessible units?
No, 202 E South St #6042 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E South St #6042 does not have units with dishwashers.
