Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

2009 Plainfield Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
2009 Plainfield Dr. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Downtown Orlando - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with converted garage to a large living room. Fenced in yard. Near Curry Ford and Semeran Blvd. Easy access to Downtown, UCF, and all Major Highways.

(RLNE4586473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Plainfield Drive have any available units?
2009 Plainfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2009 Plainfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Plainfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Plainfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Plainfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2009 Plainfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Plainfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 2009 Plainfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Plainfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Plainfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Plainfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Plainfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Plainfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Plainfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Plainfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Plainfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Plainfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
