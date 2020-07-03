All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:00 AM

2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W

2 South Lucerne Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2 South Lucerne Circle, Orlando, FL 32801
South Orange

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
trash valet
CALL/TEXT TO VIEW! Located on beautiful Lake Lucerne overlooking the dramatic skyline of Downtown Orlando, each home features unique details with floor plan options to fit any budget and lifestyle. Enjoy natural lighting, a full appliance kitchen package, a private enclosed ceramic tile patio or balcony offering skyline and lake views. Residents of this pet-friendly community enjoy the convenience of a modern business center, a clothes care center on each floor, appreciate a Olympic-size swimming pool, on-site fitness center, door to door valet trash, concierge services and free gated parking. Your home in the heart of downtown Orlando awaits. NOW OFFERING EXCLUSIVE VIP AFTER HOUR SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT. CALL/TEXT to book your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have any available units?
2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have?
Some of 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W is pet friendly.
Does 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W offers parking.
Does 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.

