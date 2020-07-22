All apartments in Orlando
1954 Conway Rd Apt 2
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

1954 Conway Rd Apt 2

1954 Conway Road · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
HUGE 2 Bedroom Condo at Metro at Michigan! Near ORMC - Terrific location on Conway at Curry Ford. This lovely unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. SUPER SPACIOUS! On top of all that you are convenient to the airport, Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC), Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Boone High School, downtown Orlando and near to the 408 Toll Road / I-4. Call today to schedule your private showing!

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE2660365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1954 Conway Rd Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
