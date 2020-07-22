1954 Conway Rd Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

HUGE 2 Bedroom Condo at Metro at Michigan! Near ORMC - Terrific location on Conway at Curry Ford. This lovely unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. SUPER SPACIOUS! On top of all that you are convenient to the airport, Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC), Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Boone High School, downtown Orlando and near to the 408 Toll Road / I-4. Call today to schedule your private showing!



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



