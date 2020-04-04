All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1944 Conway Road, Unit 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1944 Conway Road, Unit 2

1944 Conway Rd · (407) 250-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1944 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated 3/2 Condo in Orlando! - Must see this beautiful renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Metro at Michigan! Spacious living area highlights wood-like flooring. Charming kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Metro at Michigan Park include a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and airports!

***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1944-conway-road

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3128526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have any available units?
1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have?
Some of 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity