1944 Conway Road, Unit 2

Beautifully renovated 3/2 Condo in Orlando! - Must see this beautiful renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Metro at Michigan! Spacious living area highlights wood-like flooring. Charming kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Metro at Michigan Park include a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and airports!
***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***
This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.
SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.
TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.
PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.
