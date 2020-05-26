1928 Conway Rd

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in the Metro at Michigan Park Must see this freshly painted, new carpet, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor condo. Community has Olympic sized swimming pool, volleyball court and comfortable club house. Large over sized rooms and closets. Tile in the main living spaces and carpet in the bedroom. Walking distance to shopping, close to Orlando International Airport. Apply today before its GONE! Association Approval Required for new residents in this gated community.