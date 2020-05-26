All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1928 Conway Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1928 Conway Rd
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

1928 Conway Rd

1928 Conway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1928 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

pool
volleyball court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7db157037 ----
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in the Metro at Michigan Park Must see this freshly painted, new carpet, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor condo. Community has Olympic sized swimming pool, volleyball court and comfortable club house. Large over sized rooms and closets. Tile in the main living spaces and carpet in the bedroom. Walking distance to shopping, close to Orlando International Airport. Apply today before its GONE! Association Approval Required for new residents in this gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Conway Rd have any available units?
1928 Conway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Conway Rd have?
Some of 1928 Conway Rd's amenities include pool, volleyball court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Conway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Conway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Conway Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1928 Conway Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1928 Conway Rd offer parking?
No, 1928 Conway Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1928 Conway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Conway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Conway Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1928 Conway Rd has a pool.
Does 1928 Conway Rd have accessible units?
No, 1928 Conway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Conway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Conway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach