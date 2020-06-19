Amenities

1926 Conway Road, Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Metro at Michigan! - Must see this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Metro at Michigan! Spacious living area highlights tile flooring. Charming kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Metro at Michigan Park include a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and airports! This property will be available mid July. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!



SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1926-conway-road



READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA Approval

***Max # of pets permitted per unit is two(2) per HOA Rules & Regulations and not to exceed a combined total of 40 LBS***



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



