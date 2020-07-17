Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE
1925 Pine Bluff Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1925 Pine Bluff Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly renovated 3/2 duplex unit in Delaney Park! This beautiful home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, tiled bathrooms and a 1 car carport.
Lawncare included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE have any available units?
1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE have?
Some of 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 PINE BLUFF AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
