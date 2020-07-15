All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1913 E Central Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1913 E Central Blvd.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

1913 E Central Blvd.

1913 E Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1913 E Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 story Duplex with screened patio For Rent at 1913 E Central Blvd Orlando, FL 32803 - Description: 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 story Duplex with screened patio For Rent at 1913 E Central Blvd Orlando, FL 32803; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application

Driving Directions: Take Ferncreek Avenue South of Colonial Drive; Left onto Central Blvd.

(RLNE4822295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 E Central Blvd. have any available units?
1913 E Central Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 E Central Blvd. have?
Some of 1913 E Central Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 E Central Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1913 E Central Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 E Central Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 E Central Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1913 E Central Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1913 E Central Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1913 E Central Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 E Central Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 E Central Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1913 E Central Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1913 E Central Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1913 E Central Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 E Central Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 E Central Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach